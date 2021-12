'Fresh Air' remembers the jazz notables who died in 2021 Earlier this year, Kevin Whitehead noted the passing of Chick Corea and Mario Pavone. Now he remembers a few more players who died in 2021, including Milford Graves, Ralph Peterson and Dave Frishberg.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images for OGR Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images for OGR Earlier this year, Kevin Whitehead noted the passing of Chick Corea and Mario Pavone. Now he remembers a few more players who died in 2021, including Milford Graves, Ralph Peterson and Dave Frishberg.