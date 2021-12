The White House's plan may make it easier to get at-home COVID tests The run on at-home COVID tests highlights some of the country's desperation in getting critical testing capacity up to speed. There are potentially some other roadblocks with other forms of testing.

Health The White House's plan may make it easier to get at-home COVID tests The White House's plan may make it easier to get at-home COVID tests Listen · 3:57 3:57 The run on at-home COVID tests highlights some of the country's desperation in getting critical testing capacity up to speed. There are potentially some other roadblocks with other forms of testing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor