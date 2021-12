50 years ago this week President Nixon signed the National Cancer Act Five decades ago, the National Cancer Act became law. What did it take for cancer to go from an unmentionable disease to among the most visible and best-funded areas of medicine?

Health 50 years ago this week President Nixon signed the National Cancer Act 50 years ago this week President Nixon signed the National Cancer Act Listen · 6:19 6:19 Five decades ago, the National Cancer Act became law. What did it take for cancer to go from an unmentionable disease to among the most visible and best-funded areas of medicine? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor