NHL games are put on hold until after Christmas due to COVID-19 risks The National Hockey League is taking an extended holiday pause as it deals with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. NPR's A Martinez speaks to Greg Wyshynski, senior NHL writer for ESPN.com.

Sports NHL games are put on hold until after Christmas due to COVID-19 risks NHL games are put on hold until after Christmas due to COVID-19 risks Listen · 4:21 4:21 The National Hockey League is taking an extended holiday pause as it deals with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. NPR's A Martinez speaks to Greg Wyshynski, senior NHL writer for ESPN.com. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor