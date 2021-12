Hundreds of migrants remain trapped at the Belarus-Poland border Hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere are stranded in Belarus, still hoping for asylum in the European Union. They are living in squalid conditions near the Polish border.

Europe Hundreds of migrants remain trapped at the Belarus-Poland border Hundreds of migrants remain trapped at the Belarus-Poland border Listen · 3:52 3:52 Hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere are stranded in Belarus, still hoping for asylum in the European Union. They are living in squalid conditions near the Polish border. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor