Biden aims to help hospitals by is sending military doctors and nurses to help NPR's Melissa Block talks to Dr. Laura Forman, chief of emergency medicine at Kent Hospital in Rhode Island, about shortages, staffing and stress in the midst of another COVID-19 surge.

Health Biden aims to help hospitals by is sending military doctors and nurses to help Biden aims to help hospitals by is sending military doctors and nurses to help Audio will be available later today. NPR's Melissa Block talks to Dr. Laura Forman, chief of emergency medicine at Kent Hospital in Rhode Island, about shortages, staffing and stress in the midst of another COVID-19 surge. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor