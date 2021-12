Adele's album '21' was released a decade ago. Now she's made history Adele is the first female artist to have an album spend 10 consecutive years on Billboard's top 200. She's only the tenth artist to hit the milestone, joining the likes of Metallica and Bob Marley.

Adele's album '21' was released a decade ago. Now she's made history