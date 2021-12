Why so many big-name musical artists are selling their music catalogs Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Stevie Nicks are among the artists who have sold off all or part of their back catalogs. Why are they forgoing future royalties and creative control over their songs?

Music News Why so many big-name musical artists are selling their music catalogs Why so many big-name musical artists are selling their music catalogs Listen · 3:53 3:53 Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Stevie Nicks are among the artists who have sold off all or part of their back catalogs. Why are they forgoing future royalties and creative control over their songs? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor