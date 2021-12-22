Bonus Episode! Ask Guy Anything: December 2021

Enlarge this image Jovelle Tamayo/NPR Jovelle Tamayo/NPR

What makes a good How I Built This story?

Why do our episodes take weeks to produce?

How does Guy prepare for an interview?

As a bonus this week, Guy wanted to take some time and answer a bunch of your questions! If you have other burning questions about the show, our process, or even just about Guy, you can Ask Guy Anything by submitting a question at guyraz.com.

This episode of How I Built This was produced by Harrison Vijay Tsui and edited by Casey Herman. Additional support from Jeff Rogers, Neva Grant, J.C. Howard, Julia Carney, Elaine Coates, Farrah Safari, Liz Metzger, and Katherine Sypher. You can follow us on Twitter @HowIBuiltThis, on Instagram @HowIBuiltThisNPR and email us at hibt@npr.org.