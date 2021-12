Pfizer's antiviral drug to treat COVID has gotten Emergency Use Authorization New treatments for COVID-19 is expected to get Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration soon. But how much of the drug will be available, and how soon?

Medical Treatments Pfizer's antiviral drug to treat COVID has gotten Emergency Use Authorization Pfizer's antiviral drug to treat COVID has gotten Emergency Use Authorization Listen · 3:23 3:23 New treatments for COVID-19 is expected to get Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration soon. But how much of the drug will be available, and how soon? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor