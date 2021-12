Shoppers know more about how goods get to their door after 2021's supply-chain issues Where do holiday gifts come from? Sometimes, they travel not by sleigh but by container ship or truck. This year, shoppers became hyper aware of all the obstacles along the way — with big impact.

National Shoppers know more about how goods get to their door after 2021's supply-chain issues Shoppers know more about how goods get to their door after 2021's supply-chain issues Listen · 4:14 4:14 Where do holiday gifts come from? Sometimes, they travel not by sleigh but by container ship or truck. This year, shoppers became hyper aware of all the obstacles along the way — with big impact. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor