Belarus is still using migrants as a political weapon against the EU The Belarus government is still using migrants as a political weapon in its confrontation with Poland and the European Union.

Europe Belarus is still using migrants as a political weapon against the EU Belarus is still using migrants as a political weapon against the EU Listen · 7:29 7:29 The Belarus government is still using migrants as a political weapon in its confrontation with Poland and the European Union. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor