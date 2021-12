'Teachers are drowning' as they deal with students acting out, low staff and COVID NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with two teachers and a teacher coach about the layers of stress they are currently facing amid the oncoming wave of omicron-driven COVID cases.

Education 'Teachers are drowning' as they deal with students acting out, low staff and COVID 'Teachers are drowning' as they deal with students acting out, low staff and COVID Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with two teachers and a teacher coach about the layers of stress they are currently facing amid the oncoming wave of omicron-driven COVID cases. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor