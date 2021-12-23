Accessibility links
The best movies and TV of 2021—streaming and in theaters—picked by NPR critics This past year was a tumultuous one for both the film and TV industries. With that in mind, here's our critics' guide to all the movies and television shows they loved this year.

The best movies and TV of 2021, picked by NPR critics

stills from Pose, Dune, Only Murders In The Building, Squid Game, Summer Of Soul, West Side Story, The Green Knight, Wandavision and Power Of The Dog
Eric Liebowitz/FX; Warner Bros; Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu; Noh Juhan/Netflix; Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures; Niko Tavernise/© 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation; A24; Marvel Studios; Kirsty Griffin/Netflix
In 2021, movies tentatively returned to theaters. Television production stopped, and started, and sometimes stopped again. Movies and TV seasons that had been delayed were finally seen, and projects that would once have shown up only on big screens appeared on small ones.

With all that in mind, NPR's critics have rolled our movie and television picks into one big — and grateful — list of the things we most enjoyed watching this year, whether we were in or out of the house, with others or on our own.

Reviews by Eric Deggans, Aisha Harris, Linda Holmes, Bob Mondello and Glen Weldon Editing and production by Clare Lombardo and Natalie Escobar, with copy editing by Patricia Cole and Preeti Aroon Photo research by Mia Estrada Design and development by Alyson Hurt

