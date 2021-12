A pill to treat COVID patients gets the FDA's emergency authorization Pfizer has received emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 pill, giving doctors a new tool for treating the virus. Who qualifies to take it and is it expected to work against the omicron variant?

Pfizer has received emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 pill, giving doctors a new tool for treating the virus. Who qualifies to take it and is it expected to work against the omicron variant?