A women's rights activist in Kabul reflects on the Taliban takeover It's been four months since the Taliban took control in Afghanistan. NPR's A Martinez checks back with Mahbouba Seraj, an Afghan women's rights activist to see what every day life is like now.

Asia A women's rights activist in Kabul reflects on the Taliban takeover A women's rights activist in Kabul reflects on the Taliban takeover Listen · 6:58 6:58 It's been four months since the Taliban took control in Afghanistan. NPR's A Martinez checks back with Mahbouba Seraj, an Afghan women's rights activist to see what every day life is like now. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor