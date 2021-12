The House panel probing the Jan. 6 attack wants to talk to Trump ally Rep. Jordan The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has requested that Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, a longtime ally of ex-President Trump, voluntarily provide information to the panel.

Politics