In Ohio, some hospitals are running out of beds because of the COVID surge Ohio's daily COVID-19 case count has hit an all-time high. NPR's A Martinez speaks with infectious disease expert Dr. Jennifer Wall Forrester about what federal assistance is needed.

National In Ohio, some hospitals are running out of beds because of the COVID surge In Ohio, some hospitals are running out of beds because of the COVID surge Listen · 4:40 4:40 Ohio's daily COVID-19 case count has hit an all-time high. NPR's A Martinez speaks with infectious disease expert Dr. Jennifer Wall Forrester about what federal assistance is needed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor