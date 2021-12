The FDA has approved a new drug in the fight against AIDS The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first injectable medication for HIV prevention. Health advocates say it could be a game changer in protecting people against AIDS

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first injectable medication for HIV prevention. Health advocates say it could be a game changer in protecting people against AIDS