After court-approved adoption, Georgia family is going to have an epic Christmas

Angela and Elliott Turbeville have been fostering six children — all biological siblings — for the past two years. They reunited the kids after they had been split up in different foster homes.

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Melissa Block. Angela and Elliott Turbeville are going to have an epic Christmas. The Georgia couple's been fostering six children, all biological siblings, for the past two years. They reunited the kids after they'd been split up in different foster homes. The Ledger-Enquirer newspaper reports that the children woke up to a festive surprise this week - a sign that read, it's adoption day, planted on the front lawn. The adoption was approved in court later that day. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.