The News Roundup for December 23, 2021

Omicron is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S., accounting for 73 percent of new cases. Lines for testing in many communities are long. Home testing kits are sold out at many pharmacies. Health authorities say this strain is likely to result in more infections but fewer hospitalizations.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin continues to be at odds with many of his Democratic colleagues on the Build Back Better plan. He is in contact with President Joe Biden.

After it was revealed the executive director of the Ohio branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations spied on the organization for an anti-Islam group, a second employee has come forward as a spy, saying they were paid thousands for information.

COVID-19 continues to tear its way through the world this holiday season. Spain reported a new record number of cases. French authorities are warning that daily cases will soon pass 100,000. Germany restricted private gatherings and its soccer league will play games behind closed doors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is blaming the West for heightened tension between Russia and NATO member nations after Russian troops began amassing on the country's border with neighboring Ukraine. State Secretary Anthony Blinken said Putin would face massive consequences if he moved to invade.

New reporting indicates NHL players will not travel to China for the Beijing Olympics over concerns about COVID-19.

Alice Ollstien, Eva McKend, and Alexis Simendinger join us for the domestic headlines.

Idrees Ali, Amy Mackinnon, and James Kitfiled join us to discuss international headlines.



