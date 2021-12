Ex-cop Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for death of Daunte Wright Kim Potter, the ex-police officer who says she mistakenly drew her handgun instead of her Taser during a traffic stop in which she fatally shot Daunte Wright, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

National Ex-cop Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for death of Daunte Wright Ex-cop Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for death of Daunte Wright Listen · 4:06 4:06 Kim Potter, the ex-police officer who says she mistakenly drew her handgun instead of her Taser during a traffic stop in which she fatally shot Daunte Wright, has been found guilty of manslaughter. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor