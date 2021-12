The Trump supporters who went from planning the Jan. 6 rally to aiding the riot probe NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with reporter Hunter Walker, who wrote a Rolling Stone article on Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence, the Trump supporters now cooperating with the Jan. 6 House panel.

National Security The Trump supporters who went from planning the Jan. 6 rally to aiding the riot probe