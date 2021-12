Child hunger is expected to worsen NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with pediatrician Dr. Megan Sandel about how the pandemic has exasperated child hunger in the country and could worsen as pandemic-relief programs run out.

Children's Health Child hunger is expected to worsen Listen · 5:03