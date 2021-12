'Service above self': Remembering Dr. Horatio Cabasares, who died from COVID-19 Dr. Horatio Cabasares died from COVID-19 just over a year ago. His son, Hubert, remembers his father, who immigrated from the Philippines and made his mark as the only surgeon in a small Georgia town.

Obituaries 'Service above self': Remembering Dr. Horatio Cabasares, who died from COVID-19 'Service above self': Remembering Dr. Horatio Cabasares, who died from COVID-19 Listen · 2:36 2:36 Dr. Horatio Cabasares died from COVID-19 just over a year ago. His son, Hubert, remembers his father, who immigrated from the Philippines and made his mark as the only surgeon in a small Georgia town. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor