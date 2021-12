President Biden faces pressure to end fossil fuel development to fight climate change President Biden faces pressure to end fossil fuel development on federal land to fight climate change. But industry expects new drilling opportunities, putting his public lands chief in a tight spot.

Climate President Biden faces pressure to end fossil fuel development to fight climate change President Biden faces pressure to end fossil fuel development to fight climate change Listen · 4:10 4:10 President Biden faces pressure to end fossil fuel development on federal land to fight climate change. But industry expects new drilling opportunities, putting his public lands chief in a tight spot. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor