This a capella group known for singing in stairwells now has a new Christmas album Dallas-based a capella group Kings Return has made a name for themselves by singing beautiful music in stairwells. Now they're out with a new Christmas EP.

Music Interviews This a capella group known for singing in stairwells now has a new Christmas album This a capella group known for singing in stairwells now has a new Christmas album Listen · 8:02 8:02 Dallas-based a capella group Kings Return has made a name for themselves by singing beautiful music in stairwells. Now they're out with a new Christmas EP. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor