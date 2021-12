Rock historian Ed Ward revisits the Beatles' puzzling Christmas records Ward, who died May 3, 2021, spoke in 1992 about a series of Christmas singles the Beatles made in the '60s. If you were a member of their fan club, you got one each year.

Review Music Reviews Rock historian Ed Ward revisits the Beatles' puzzling Christmas records Rock historian Ed Ward revisits the Beatles' puzzling Christmas records Listen · 8:16 8:16 Ward, who died May 3, 2021, spoke in 1992 about a series of Christmas singles the Beatles made in the '60s. If you were a member of their fan club, you got one each year. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor