Jazz singer Susannah McCorkle performs a holiday concert for 'Fresh Air' McCorkle, who died in 2001, had 17 albums to her credit and a repertoire of more than 3,000 songs. She was also a published fiction writer. In 1988, McCorkle stopped in to perform holiday music.

Music Interviews Jazz singer Susannah McCorkle performs a holiday concert for 'Fresh Air' Jazz singer Susannah McCorkle performs a holiday concert for 'Fresh Air' Listen · 17:09 17:09 McCorkle, who died in 2001, had 17 albums to her credit and a repertoire of more than 3,000 songs. She was also a published fiction writer. In 1988, McCorkle stopped in to perform holiday music. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor