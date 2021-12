News brief: U.K. COVID surge, Potter guilty verdict, holiday shopping Omicron is spreading rapidly across the U.K. Ex-police officer who drew her gun instead of a taser found guilty of manslaughter. Shoppers are spending more despite COVID-19 and supply chain issues.

Health News brief: U.K. COVID surge, Potter guilty verdict, holiday shopping News brief: U.K. COVID surge, Potter guilty verdict, holiday shopping Listen · 10:58 10:58 Omicron is spreading rapidly across the U.K. Ex-police officer who drew her gun instead of a taser found guilty of manslaughter. Shoppers are spending more despite COVID-19 and supply chain issues. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor