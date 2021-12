2021's holiday shopping season is on track to set a record This holiday season, shoppers have tended to spend more and shop earlier, while some skipped the store in favor of hand-made gifts.

Business 2021's holiday shopping season is on track to set a record 2021's holiday shopping season is on track to set a record Listen · 3:50 3:50 This holiday season, shoppers have tended to spend more and shop earlier, while some skipped the store in favor of hand-made gifts. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor