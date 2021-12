Vietnam sentences dissidents to prison for spreading anti-state propaganda Four prominent Vietnamese dissidents have been given harsh prison terms for speaking out against the government. Activists say it's part of an escalating crackdown on dissent.

Asia Vietnam sentences dissidents to prison for spreading anti-state propaganda Vietnam sentences dissidents to prison for spreading anti-state propaganda Listen · 3:53 3:53 Four prominent Vietnamese dissidents have been given harsh prison terms for speaking out against the government. Activists say it's part of an escalating crackdown on dissent. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor