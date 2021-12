Japanese professor develops lickable TV screen which imitates food flavors Professor Homei Miyashita worked on ways to have canisters spray flavor onto hygienic film. The film then rolls over a screen — to be licked. So far it can create the flavor of chocolate.

Asia Japanese professor develops lickable TV screen which imitates food flavors Japanese professor develops lickable TV screen which imitates food flavors Listen · 0:27 0:27 Professor Homei Miyashita worked on ways to have canisters spray flavor onto hygienic film. The film then rolls over a screen — to be licked. So far it can create the flavor of chocolate. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor