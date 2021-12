Verdict in ex-officer Potter's trial is bittersweet, says Daunte Wright's aunt Former police officer Kim Potter was found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright. NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to Wright's aunt Naisha Wright and attorney Benjamin Crump.

Law Verdict in ex-officer Potter's trial is bittersweet, says Daunte Wright's aunt Verdict in ex-officer Potter's trial is bittersweet, says Daunte Wright's aunt Listen · 5:34 5:34 Former police officer Kim Potter was found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright. NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to Wright's aunt Naisha Wright and attorney Benjamin Crump.