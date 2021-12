The calorie intake of a Baleen whale is mind-boggling A study shows how much prey whales eat. It reveals how the global loss of whales changed ocean life in ways that may make it harder for them to rebound. (Story first aired on ATC on Nov. 11, 2021.)

A study shows how much prey whales eat. It reveals how the global loss of whales changed ocean life in ways that may make it harder for them to rebound. (Story first aired on ATC on Nov. 11, 2021.)