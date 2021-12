2 college football teams move their postponed 2020 game to 2034 Hold the date: Sept. 9, 2034. That's when the Arizona Wildcats and the Texas Tech Red Raiders have rescheduled a football game. It was postponed because of the pandemic. Why 14 years? It's unclear.

Hold the date: Sept. 9, 2034. That's when the Arizona Wildcats and the Texas Tech Red Raiders have rescheduled a football game. It was postponed because of the pandemic. Why 14 years? It's unclear.