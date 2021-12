American novelist, journalist and essayist Joan Didion dies at 87 NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Los Angeles Times columnist Patt Morrison about the literary legacy of iconic writer Joan Didion, who died Thursday at her home in New York from Parkinson's disease.

Obituaries American novelist, journalist and essayist Joan Didion dies at 87
Listen · 3:40