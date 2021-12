#2164: Cross the USA in Your New Ford Festiva : The Best of Car Talk Katherine from Maine occasionally drives her Ford Festiva all the way to New Mexico for fun. The boys try to take her brake trouble seriously, nonetheless. Ditto Keith from Montana who swears that his Plymouth Horizon is trying to electrocute him, and Consuelo from Texas who wants us to believe that her Mercedes won't stay still after she parks it. All this and more on today's show!

The Best of Car Talk #2164: Cross the USA in Your New Ford Festiva #2164: Cross the USA in Your New Ford Festiva Listen · 34:15 34:15 Katherine from Maine occasionally drives her Ford Festiva all the way to New Mexico for fun. The boys try to take her brake trouble seriously, nonetheless. Ditto Keith from Montana who swears that his Plymouth Horizon is trying to electrocute him, and Consuelo from Texas who wants us to believe that her Mercedes won't stay still after she parks it. All this and more on today's show! NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor