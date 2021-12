What the pandemic could mean for the economy in 2022 The country's economic health is largely being defined by the coronavirus pandemic. The omicron variant is now changing expectations for the economy in 2022.

Economy What the pandemic could mean for the economy in 2022 What the pandemic could mean for the economy in 2022 Listen · 6:41 6:41 The country's economic health is largely being defined by the coronavirus pandemic. The omicron variant is now changing expectations for the economy in 2022. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor