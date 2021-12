Lights between houses in Baltimore neighborhood show connection in pandemic holidays In 2020, a Baltimore man strung holiday lights across the street to remind his neighbor of the connection they shared despite pandemic isolation. Soon, others hopped on their rooftops to do the same.

