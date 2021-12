Encore: A toy monkey that escaped Nazi Germany and reunited a family The father of NPR's Uri Berliner packed a stuffed monkey when he fled the Nazis as a child. He kept the toy for decades before donating it to a museum, an act that led to a remarkable discovery.

Europe Encore: A toy monkey that escaped Nazi Germany and reunited a family Listen · 12:25