Maggie Gyllenhaal explores the honesty of being a mother in her directorial debut NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with actress Maggie Gyllenhaal about her directorial debut The Lost Daughter, which takes a unique look at motherhood. Now in theaters, the film will be on Netflix on Dec. 31.

Movie Interviews Maggie Gyllenhaal explores the honesty of being a mother in her directorial debut Maggie Gyllenhaal explores the honesty of being a mother in her directorial debut Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with actress Maggie Gyllenhaal about her directorial debut The Lost Daughter, which takes a unique look at motherhood. Now in theaters, the film will be on Netflix on Dec. 31. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor