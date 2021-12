Short staffed from omicron, airlines canceled some Christmas Eve flights last minute Many holiday travelers had Christmas Eve flights canceled at the last minute because of the surge in the omicron variant. Airlines say a spike in cases has left them short staffed.

National Short staffed from omicron, airlines canceled some Christmas Eve flights last minute Short staffed from omicron, airlines canceled some Christmas Eve flights last minute Listen · 3:40 3:40 Many holiday travelers had Christmas Eve flights canceled at the last minute because of the surge in the omicron variant. Airlines say a spike in cases has left them short staffed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor