Holiday show celebrating Cole Porter is playing to packed (masked) houses in Paris A holiday musical review celebrating the work of Cole Porter is playing to rapturous audiences in Paris.

Europe Holiday show celebrating Cole Porter is playing to packed (masked) houses in Paris Holiday show celebrating Cole Porter is playing to packed (masked) houses in Paris Listen · 4:32 4:32 A holiday musical review celebrating the work of Cole Porter is playing to rapturous audiences in Paris. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor