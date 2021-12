Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem are intimate this year With the usual throngs of foreigners absent, Palestinian Muslims and Christians gathered in Manger Square and the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem to celebrate Christmas.

Asia Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem are intimate this year Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem are intimate this year Listen · 3:59 3:59 With the usual throngs of foreigners absent, Palestinian Muslims and Christians gathered in Manger Square and the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem to celebrate Christmas. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor