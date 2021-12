U.S. air strikes have killed thousands of civilians, NYT Magazine investigation finds Scott Simon talks with Azmat Khan of the New York Times about U.S. drone strikes that have killed civilians in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

National Security U.S. air strikes have killed thousands of civilians, NYT Magazine investigation finds U.S. air strikes have killed thousands of civilians, NYT Magazine investigation finds Listen · 6:49 6:49 Scott Simon talks with Azmat Khan of the New York Times about U.S. drone strikes that have killed civilians in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor