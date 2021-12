Pope Francis gives an early Christmas Eve homily with a pointed message on humility Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica as COVID-19 infections surge in Italy.

Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica as COVID-19 infections surge in Italy.