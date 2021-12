How an ER doctor braces herself for working on Christmas as COVID cases spike NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks to Morgan Eutermoser, an emergency room physician, about her experience working through Christmas Day during a COVID-19 surge in Colorado.

Health Care How an ER doctor braces herself for working on Christmas as COVID cases spike How an ER doctor braces herself for working on Christmas as COVID cases spike Listen · 5:19 5:19 NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks to Morgan Eutermoser, an emergency room physician, about her experience working through Christmas Day during a COVID-19 surge in Colorado. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor