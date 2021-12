Rep. Pete Aguilar discusses the Jan. 6 panel's progress as anniversary approaches NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., about where his panel's investigation stands ahead of the one-year anniversary of the attack.

Politics Rep. Pete Aguilar discusses the Jan. 6 panel's progress as anniversary approaches

Listen · 5:52