How the omicron spike is changing the NBA's season NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with reporter Matt Sullivan about the how the NBA is handling a COVID outbreak during its Christmas Day schedule.

Sports How the omicron spike is changing the NBA's season How the omicron spike is changing the NBA's season Listen · 6:38 6:38 NPR's Elissa Nadworny speaks with reporter Matt Sullivan about the how the NBA is handling a COVID outbreak during its Christmas Day schedule. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor